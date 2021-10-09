Mercedes India records rise in Q3 2021 sales

09 October 2021 16:10 IST

Mercedes-Benz announced that it had delivered a total of 4,101 new cars across India in the third quarter of 2021 posting a 99% growth compared to the same period last year.

According to Mercedes, this strong sales performance also translated to the brand crossing its entire 2020 calendar year sales number in just the first three quarters of 2021.

Total sales in 2021 amounts to 8,958 units, with 3,193 units being sold in Q1, 1,664 units in Q2 (due to pandemic-related slowdown), and 4,101 units in Q3. The split between sedan and SUV sales till Q3 of this year has been quite even. Mercedes India claims that sales could have been 20% higher had business been under normal conditions.

In terms of individual model sales, the E-Class LWB has remained the highest selling model in this quarter as well. The next highest selling model is the GLC SUV.

In India, Mercedes-Benz currently has a portfolio of 24 models, of which 13 are locally made. In 2021 alone, the marque has launched 11 new cars and SUVs that played a key role in the resurgence of demand. These include the A-Class Limousine, E-Class facelift, second-gen GLA, GLC facelift, all-new S-Class, GLS Maybach 600, AMG A35, AMG GLA 35, AMG E53 and E63 S facelifts and AMG GLE 63 S.

The brand is also set to bring a new batch of EQC electric SUVs to our market this month for which it already has a healthy order bank.