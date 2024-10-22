GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mercedes-Benz launches the AMG G 63 SUV at 3.60 crore in India  

The new Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 SUV comes with a bi-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, with 48V mild hybrid technology that delivers 430kW and 850 Nm torque 

Updated - October 22, 2024 02:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
 The Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV comes powered with an electrified handcrafted bi-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, with 48V mild hybrid technology.

 The Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV comes powered with an electrified handcrafted bi-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, with 48V mild hybrid technology. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday (22 October 2024) announced the launch of its latest offering in the Indian market, the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

The highly anticipated SUV from Mercedes comes powered with an electrified handcrafted bi-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, with 48V mild hybrid technology that delivers 430kW and 850 Nm torque + 15 kW additional boost.

The vehicle comes standard with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and debuts the AMG Active Ride Control suspension, Mercedes says is capable of handling both on and off the road performance.

Priced at ₹3.60 crore, the AMG G 63 comes equipped with the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system augmented reality navigation. Additionally, drivers can choose from 31 unique MANUFAKTUR upholstery options and 29 MANUFAKTUR paint options that are available in addition to the standard options.

Mercedes’s G-Class vehicles are known for blending luxury with off-road capabilities, and the AMG G 63 looks to continue to legacy of the brand while including modern technology.

“Top-end vehicles remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw an outstanding response from discerning customers. The highly anticipated all-new AMG G 63 launch signifies our dedication to delivering the ‘most desirable’ vehicles from our global lineup to the Indian luxury lifestyle enthusiasts”, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Published - October 22, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / automobile / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.