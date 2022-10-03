Mercedes-Benz introduces EQS 580

Team Autocar
October 03, 2022 17:39 IST

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS 580 4Matic, the first locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EV with 857Km of range, in India. The locally assembled model sits below the recently launched Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ and is cheaper by ₹90 lakh with an ARAI-certified range of 857km, the EQS 580 4Matic has the highest range of any EV currently on sale in India.

The luxury EV sedan has a more toned-down design as compared to the AMG EQS 53. It features a tweaked front bumper design; the blanked-out grille features several illuminated three-pointed stars and smaller 20-inch wheels with a five-spoke design. The cab-forward, coupe-style design of the EQS 580 allows for a drag coefficient of 0.20Cd, making it the world’s most aerodynamic production car.

On the inside, the EV sports a 56-inch ‘Hyperscreen’, 3D maps, heads-up display, massage function for the front seats, a Burmester 3D sound system, air filtration and an S-Class-like MBUX tablet for the rear seat passengers. Other safety features include nine airbags, lane change and keep assist, and an emergency stop system.

The EQS 580 features a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack which powers the two electric motors to produce a combined power of 523hp and 855Nm. This allows the EQS 580 4Matic to accelerate from 0-100 in 4.3 seconds until it reaches a limited top speed of 210kph. The battery pack is compatible with 200kW of DC fast charging, a 22W AC wall box charger, and a 11kW AC charger.

