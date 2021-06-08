Mercedes announces new ‘direct to customer’ sales model for India

08 June 2021 14:59 IST

Mercedes-Benz will soon launch the ‘direct to customer’ sales model in India, dubbed Retail of the Future (ROTF). This new model aims to increase transparency between the luxury car-maker and its customers, as well as aid Mercedes-Benz's franchise partners.

Under this new sales model, Mercedes, in essence, will own the entire stock of its cars and sell them directly to the customer through its showrooms and online sales portal. In the current model, dealers purchase stock from Mercedes and sell it to customers. The German luxury car-maker has stated that this new model will be implemented across India by the end of this year.

The most notable change for customers under the new model will be that they will be purchasing the car directly from Mercedes-Benz with the dealers only facilitating the sales and delivery. The cars will be invoiced directly from the car-maker which will mean that all customers across India, will be offered the same prices, negating the need to negotiate with dealers to match one another’s prices.

For the dealers, the biggest benefit will be the fact that they do not need to purchase and stock models. This, in turn, also reduces the amount of risk taken by the dealers, especially in the current times when lockdowns prevent them from moving their stock.

This new sales model will only be applicable to the sale of new cars and will not change the functioning of the other sections of the business, such as customer services, pre-owned cars and the accessories business.