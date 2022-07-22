Mercedes-AMG’s EQS 53 to debut before 580

July 22, 2022 15:56 IST

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, the first ever all-electric series production model by the high-performance brand of Mercedes-Benz, will be launched in India on August 24, while the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be launched in India during the upcoming festive season.

Power output is rated at 649hp in the standard Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, whereas the ones that are fitted with the Dynamic Plus package have a power output of 751hp in the Race Start mode. It can achieve 0-100kph in 3.4 seconds, and while the standard EQS 53 tops out at 220kph, the Dynamic Plus cars max out at 250kph.

The first series production EV from Affalterbach, the EQS 53 packs a 400V, 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged at speeds of up to 200kW with a fast charger. Its range is said to be between 326 to 360km, depending on the package. Battery management has also been tweaked and helps it achieve better performance in Sport and Sport+ modes.

The EQS 53 4Matic+ will be the flagship model for both the EQS range and Mercedes-Benz’s line-up of born-electric EVs. While upcoming EV features multi-link front and rear suspension, AMG states it has reworked components that have “an influence on the driving dynamics”. It is also equipped with AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension.

It packs numerous driving modes that adjust suspension, handling, power and battery management. Furthermore, the driving modes also alter the synthesised sound. Additionally, the EQS 53 4Matic+ gets AMG styling elements, harking back to certain design elements used by the performance division in its ICE cars, such as an interpretation of the Panamericana grille. While the new machine matches the 0.23Cd of the regular EQS, AMG says it has conducted wind tunnel testing to optimise the airflow; hence the reworked rear diffuser, side air intakes and a bigger rear spoiler.

As mentioned above, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ will launch in India on August 24 and the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will arrive on our shores in the festive season. The former will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), while the latter will take a Complete Knocked Down (CKD) route. When launched, the EQS 53 will rival the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the Audi RS e-tron GT.