Mercedes’ AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ now in India

Mercedes has introduced its range-topping EV sedan — the EQS — in the Indian market with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53. Priced at ₹2.45 crore, it costs ₹88 lakh more than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and ₹1.46 crore more than the EQC — Mercedes’ other EV on sale in India.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 will come to India as a CBU, and later, Mercedes-Benz will also launch a non-AMG version of the EQS — the EQS 580 — which will be locally assembled.

The EQS 53 packs a 400V, 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, which can charge at speeds of up to 200kW with a fast charger. It also gets bespoke wiring that helps aid performance and gives the EQS 53 a range of up to 586 km and AMG claims that the battery management has been tweaked to help the car achieve better performance in Sport and Sport+ modes.

The EV features an AMG-specific electric motor on each axle, and the India-spec models come equipped with a Dynamic Plus package as standard. With the Dynamic Plus pack, the EQS 53 makes 761hp in Race Start mode, and with the boost function activated, the maximum torque produced stands at 1020Nm. Mercedes-AMG claims the EQS 53 can go from 0-100 in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250kph.

The EQS 53 features multi-link front and rear suspension, but AMG states it has reworked components, including the rear axle beam, and both the subframe and motor mountings. It is also equipped with AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension, which works in conjunction with electronically controlled active dampers and rear-axle steering.

The model gets a host of AMG driving modes, which adjusts the suspension, handling, power delivery and battery management, as well as changing the synthesised sound. Additionally, EQS 53 owners can also install updates for the battery management system over the air.

The EQS 53 comes with AMG Track Pace — a software that permanently records over 80 vehicle-specific data such as speed and acceleration while driving on the racetrack.

The EQS gets 21-inch wheels and high-performance AMG brakes as standard, with larger ceramic brakes available as an option. New AMG modes are available as part of the standard EQS Sound Experience system and include a performance setting for Dynamic Plus models that adds “event sounds” for all vehicle functions.

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ debuts Mercedes’ ‘Hyperscreen’ in India. The ‘Hyperscreen’ is made up of three screens joined together by one continuous glass panel, which stretches pillar-to-pillar across the length of the dashboard. The driver and front passenger get 12.3-inch screens each, while the infotainment screen in the centre is a larger 17.7-inch unit. It gets a 24GB RAM and 8 CPUs.

The EQS 53’s cabin adds some sportier elements including a carbon fibre trim and an alcantara finish on the door pads and the steering wheel. In terms of features, the EQS 53 gets equipment such as 64-colour ambient lighting, Burmester sound system, massaging seats and optional Nappa leather.

Mercedes-Benz will introduce standard EQS in the 580 guise next month, and unlike the AMG model, it will come to India via the CKD route.

Mercedes-Benz also announced that they will set-up the largest “ultra-fast charging” network, which, the carmaker says, will cover 80% of India by the end of 2022. These will include over 20 180kW Ultra Fast DC chargers, over 20 60kW Fast DC chargers and more than 100 22kW AC chargers. The fast charging network will be exclusive to Mercedes-Benz customers, and free for the first year only. For the EQS 53, Mercedes-AMG is offering a battery warranty of up to 10 years or 2,50,000km.