Mercedes’ AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ debuts in Munich

Mercedes has revealed the performance derivative of its new EQS electric sedan. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is AMG’s first all-electric series production model and features a twin-motor set-up offering up to 751hp. The AMG EQS will be followed by a range of AMG EVs, including hot versions of other EQ models built on the EVA2 platform, as well as dedicated AMG models using the AMG.EA architecture.

The EQS 53 features extensive technical changes from regular EQS, including AMG-specific electric performance motors mounted on each axle. Standard EQS 53 models will offer 649hp, while those fitted with the Dynamic Plus package will have a Race Start mode that can increase output to 751hp.

Power is stored in a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery with a 400V architecture, which features bespoke AMG wiring and offers a range of 326 to 360 km, depending on spec. The battery management system has also been customised for the EQS 53, enabling greater performance in Sport and Sport+ driving modes. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 200kW on a fast charger.

While the suspension set-up remains similar to the standard, EQS AMG has redeveloped components including the rear axle beam and both the subframe and the motor mountings, to improve dynamics.

The car is also equipped with AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension, which combines with electronically controlled active dampers and standard rear-axle steering.

The EQS 53 sports a number of bespoke AMG styling elements, including a bespoke black panel front grille with ‘hot-stamped’ chrome vertical struts, and a reworked front bumper and apron. While the new machine matches the 0.23Cd of the regular EQS, AMG says it has conducted wind tunnel testing to optimise the airflow, hence the reworked rear diffuser, side air intakes and a bigger rear spoiler.

There is a choice of 21-inch or 22-inch wheels, with high-performance AMG brakes as standard — ceramic brakes are optional.