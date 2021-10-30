Motoring

Mercedes-AMG A45 S to launch on November 17

Mercedes will launch the AMG A45 S hatchback in India on November 17. The AMG A45 S holds the distinction of being one of the world’s most powerful hatchbacks with a firecracker of an engine under its hood. It will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be sold in limited numbers.

The AMG A45 S will notably bring back the hatchback body style to the A-Class in India — the new-gen A-Class was so far only available as a sedan. The difference in body style aside, the A45 S looks more aggressive and sportier compared to the A35, thanks to the full-blown AMG treatment, replete with aggressive bumpers, signature AMG Panamericana grille, pronounced rear diffuser and quad-exhaust pipes. Notably, the A45 S sits much wider than the A35 sedan — 54mm to be precise — thanks to its wider tracks. That also gives the hatch a hunkered down and squat stance. It rides on AMG-specific 19-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the overall design remains more or less unchanged from the A35 sedan with the same twin 10.25-inch displays crowning the dashboard. It, however, gets an AMG-spec steering wheel and sporty bucket seats up front.

The highlight of the AMG A45 S is its engine. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit putting out a massive 421hp and 500Nm of torque is the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder series production engine. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with power being sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Globally, Mercedes-Benz also sells a lower-spec standard AMG A45 hatchback with 387hp on tap, but it will be the full-blown S version that would land on our shores. Compared to the A35 sedan that is already on sale, the A45 S boasts a bump in power of 115hp and 100Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims the A45 S can sprint from 0-100kph in just 3.9 seconds and has a top-speed limited to 270kph.

The A45 S also comes with upgraded brakes in the form of 360mm front and 330mm rear discs, with six-pot front and one-pot rear calipers painted in red. AMG has also re-engineered the steering and suspension setup for a sportier and an engaging drive experience.

