Mercedes-AMG A45 S launched in India

20 November 2021 17:08 IST

Mercedes has launched the new AMG A45 S hatchback in India at ₹79.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The A45 S is powered by the world’s most powerful series production four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The new AMG also marks the return of the hatchback bodystyle for the A-class which in its current generation was only available as a sedan in the Indian market.

The A45 S looks sportier and more aggressive, even over the A35 sedan, thanks to the full-blown AMG treatment. Up front, the face is characterised by AMG’s signature Panamericana grille and an aggressively-styled bumper with large air dams and an integrated splitter. It gets a well-sculpted and muscular bonnet, and even sits 54mm wider than the A35 sedans, thanks to wider tracks, giving it a squatter and more hunkered down stance. The rear end is characterised by sleek LED tail-lamps, a pronounced rear diffuser and quad exhaust pipes. It rides on AMG-specific 19-inch alloy wheels that gracefully fill up the flared wheel arches.

Inside, the dashboard of the A45 S remains relatively unchanged from the standard A-Class, although there are AMG-specific touches. These include an AMG-spec steering wheel and sporty bucket seats up front.

Advertising

Advertising

In terms of features, the A45 S carries forward the same twin 10.25-inch displays crowning the dashboard, running Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system. Some of the other highlights include AI-based voice assistant, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, cruise control, powered front seats with memory function, 12-speaker Burmester sound system and a wireless phone charger, among others.

Coming to the engine, the A45 S’ 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine puts out a massive 421hp and 500Nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with power sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The A45 S features seven driving modes — Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery, Individual, Race and even a Drift mode. Mercedes-Benz claims the A45 S can sprint from 0-100kph in just 3.9sec and has a top-speed limited to 270kph.

The 4Matic system on the A45 S comes with a multi-plate clutch that features an AMG torque control function, separating electronically controlled clutches within the rear axle to vary the amount of drive sent to each individual rear wheel. The A45 S also comes with upgraded brakes in the form of 360mm front and 330mm rear discs, with six-pot front and one-pot rear calipers painted in red. AMG has also re-engineered the steering and suspension set-up for a sportier and more engaging drive experience.