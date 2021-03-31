Mercedes A-Class Limousine, AMG A35 launched

31 March 2021 15:32 IST

Mercedes has launched the A-Class Limousine in India, with prices starting at ₹39.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new sedan is available in both, standard and hot AMG spec, with the former available in a single, fully-loaded Progressive Line trim. In terms of equipment, the standard sedan packs in tech such as twin 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster), connected-car tech, AI-based voice assistant, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered front seats with memory function and a wireless phone charger, among others.

Engine options include a 163hp, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (A 200) or a 150hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine (A 200d). The petrol engine comes paired to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, while the diesel features an 8-speed DCT automatic.

Coming to the AMG A35, the performance-oriented model gets sportier looks with some AMG-specific styling updates, including a tweaked grille and bumpers, sportier alloy wheels, an aggressive rear diffuser, a boot lip spoiler and circular dual-tip exhaust pipes. Though the features on offer remain more or less the same as the standard car.

Powering the A35 is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 306hp and 400Nm. Power is sent to all four-wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.