Meet the Seltos, Creta’s cousin

If you’ve been following the Kia Seltos’ evolution since it was revealed at Auto Expo 2018, you know it as one of the big launches of 2019. However, if it’s the befuddling ads that have piqued your curiosity, here’s what you need to know about the SUV and its maker. The Seltos is the Korean carmaker Kia’s first model for India, and one that will rough it out in the ultra-competitive mid-size SUV segment that’s so far dominated by its cousin, the Hyundai Creta. Hyundai and Kia come under the umbrella of the Hyundai Motor Company but, save for shared R&D, both entities function independently and are fierce rivals in the market .

Do note, the Kia Seltos is far removed from the existing Creta, and is actually built on a new platform that will underpin the second-gen Creta, which will come in early 2020. The Seltos is marginally longer and wider (but also slightly lower) than the Creta; the Tata Harrier and MG Hector, 2019’s other big SUV launches, are much larger models.

The Seltos is a handsome SUV. The chrome surround for the grille, for instance, sports a very premium knurled effect. Equally special is the lighting that includes an LED strip that runs from the headlights to the snout.

Interestingly, the Seltos will be available in two styles — Tech Line and GT Line — with each having its own trim levels. Sporty GT Line Seltos models, like the one pictured here, are identifiable by their slick crystal-cut alloy wheels, GT Line badging and red accents on the bumpers and sides. Tech Line versions get black-on-beige interiors, while GT Line versions feature all-black interiors with superbly executed red stitching on the seats, steering and gear lever.

The Seltos’ cabin sits at a convenient height, so getting in and out of it is a breeze. Once settled in, you are sure to appreciate the sheer level of quality in the interior. Seltos’ cabin quality is up there with that of far pricier European cars. Much in line with the latest trends, the Kia’s neat dashboard positions the infotainment system high up and in the driver’s line of sight.

The front seats are comfy and passengers at the back have it rather nice as well. Sure, legroom is down on larger models like the Harrier and Hector, but you really can’t complain. You can fine-tune the seats, thanks to the backrest recline adjust, though a longer seat squab would have helped comfort. Of the other things, the Kia Seltos offers plenty of room for small items within the cabin and the 433-litre boot can also hold a fair amount of luggage.

Top versions get LED headlights, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, a 400W Bose sound system, front and rear parking sensors, ambient lighting and e-SIM-based connected tech with 37 features. Do note, GT Line versions get a few more safety and comfort features, such as all-wheel disc brakes, side and curtain airbags and electronic stability control.

The Seltos will be available with three BS-VI-compliant engine options. On offer will be a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol; 6-speed manual gearboxes will be standard fit, though each engine will get a different type of automatic transmission option. The 1.5 petrol gets a CVT, the 1.5 diesel is available with a 6-speed torque converter auto, while the 1.4 turbo-petrol can be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. We spent time with the 1.5 diesel-manual and 1.4 turbo-petrol-DCT engines, and the news is good.

The Seltos 1.4 turbo-petrol is intended for keen drivers and easily feels a cut above the existing petrol mid-size SUVs. The engine runs smooth and quiet at low revs and feels at home in urban environs. When you do drive with verve, you’ll find that the engine feels gutsy and revs quite readily past 6,000rpm. Kia’s 7-speed dual-clutch auto is diligent and quick, but shifts are sometimes not as seamless as what we’ve experienced on VW’s DSG units.

Unique to dual-clutch auto-equipped Seltos turbo-petrols in GTX spec are driving and traction modes. The three driving modes — Eco, Normal and Sport — not only alter engine characteristics, but also steering weight. We didn’t note all that big a difference between Eco and Normal modes, though Sport did spice up the driving experience.

Shifting focus to the diesel Seltos, its 115hp and 250Nm 1.5-litre engine is a delight. It’s remarkably refined and performance is admirable too. You can feel a step up in power around 2,000rpm, but the build of power on the whole is linear and very friendly.

As a product, the Seltos is hard to fault. It’s stylish, comfortable, well-built and really well-equipped. Seltos prices are expected to range in the ₹11-17 lakhbracket. Aftersales is an unknown for the moment, but it is reassuring to know that Kia has a global reputation in this area.