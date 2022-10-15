Meet Mahindra’s XUV300 TurboSport aka the mStallion 130

Despite a new turbocharger and high-pressure direct injection, the mStallion 130 misses out on many design elements. We weigh the pros and cons

Mahindra has launched the XUV300 TurboSport with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol direct injection engine, two years after it was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020. We find out whether it has been worth the wait.

Christened mStallion 130, this turbo-petrol unit belongs to the same engine family as the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that does duty on the XUV700, Scorpio and Thar. The XUV300 TurboSport is a three-cylinder unit displacing 1,197cc, similar to the existing 110hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol version, sold alongside.

This mStallion 130 is fitted with a new turbocharger, high-pressure direct injection and variable valve timing, among other ancillaries. As a result, not only does it come with the promise of an iCAT-certified 18.2kpl fuel efficiency (vs 17kpl of the XUV300), but it also boasts of class-best power and torque figures of 131hp and 230Nm (21hp and 30Nm more).

Interestingly, it gets an overboost function, which helps extract an additional 20Nm for a short duration, when the accelerator is pressed over 70%, between gears 2-6, and when engine speeds are in the 1,750-3,500rpm range. Our drive experience was limited to a tight gymkhana circuit, but what we can confirm is that this engine is very refined, and even at higher revs, the typical three-cylinder thrum is well-contained.

What also makes a strong first impression is the way this engine responds to accelerator inputs. Like its bigger 2.0-litre sibling, this 1.2-litre does not seem like it is tuned for efficiency. Yet, unlike most turbo-petrol cars where throttle responses are dulled down in favour of emissions and fuel efficiency, this Mahindra does not seem to hold back on performance, eager to deliver at every flex of your right foot. It is not devoid of turbo lag, but keeps it spinning between 1,900 and 3,800rpm and its tidal wave of torque will make fast-paced drives a breeze.

And while this is not a high-revving engine, with torque delivery tapering off rather sharply beyond 4,500rpm, its diesel-like mid-range is likely to satiate the performance needs of most driving enthusiasts. Mahindra claims the XUV300 will rush from 0-100kph in a rather impressive 10.9 seconds, making it quicker than all its rivals.

Like the standard version, the 6-speed manual slots into gates smoothly, although the throws remain long and so is the travel of its clutch pedal.

Mahindra designers have used the textbook formula of red equals to sporty, and hence have garnished its exteriors with red highlights, and red T-GDi and W8 (variant) badges. Our test car sported a new ‘Blazing Bronze’ paint, which coupled with the red touches and the XUV300’s oddball proportions will divide opinions. These aside, like the standard XUV300, it now wears Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo, gets 17-inch alloys and an optional dual-tone roof.

The interior design remains unchanged, but the cabin gets an all-black theme and racier-looking pedals. It seems Mahindra did not use this opportunity to enhance the interior, which is in dire need of a makeover, and the dashboard, in particular, looks outdated.

Its feature list remains identical to the standard version with the top-spec variant getting kit like a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, all-wheel disc brakes, auto headlamps and wipers. Ventilated front seats, wireless charging, full-LED headlamps, 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone integration and nicer sounding speakers are still not offered.

The T-GDi is offered in three variants — ₹10.35 lakh, ex-showroom, for the W6, ₹11.65 lakh for the W8, and ₹12.75 lakh for the W8 (O) variant, making it ₹36,000 to ₹49,000 pricier than the standard petrol-manual. It continues to be the most expensive sub-4m compact SUV out there.

The XUV300 was already among the priciest cars in its class and with the introduction of the TurboSport, it becomes the most expensive one out there. Its interiors are dated, its boot is small and it misses out on several modern features expected in a car of this price.

The XUV300’s strengths remain its solid build with a 5-star Global NCAP crash test score, its spacious cabin and its confident driving manners. Now the new more powerful engine and the manual transmission have made the XUV300 even more exciting to drive. We must commend Mahindra for putting in the effort to appease driving enthusiasts, especially at a time when cars are getting duller to drive. If only Mahindra had addressed the XUV300’s shortcomings (its interiors and its feature list) with this iteration, it would have become much easier to recommend.