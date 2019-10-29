Travel stories of a mother-son duo on a Bajaj Chetak

Dakshina Murthy Krishna Kumar (40) is currently in Arunachal Pradesh. He speaks excitedly, over phone, about his incredible journey that started last year. It’s incredible because he has traversed, along with his mother Choondarathna, 48,898 kilometres, and has even travelled as far as Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar, on his 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter, gifted by his father, who passed away a few years ago. “Our story and videos have gone viral. People have begun to recognise us!” says Kumar, who hails from Mysuru.

His travelling saga began last year, when he asked his 70-year-old mother if she had ever been to the famous temples of Karnataka—Belur and Halebidu. “It broke my heart when she said she hadn’t ever been outside Mysuru. At that moment, I determined that as long as I am there, I will not only take her to Belur and Halebidu, but also to temples across India.” Thus born Krishna Kumar’s ‘Mathru Seva Sankalpa Yatra’. The duo has travelled through every kind of terrain, from deep valleys to rainforests.

Kumar says so far his scooter hasn’t ever broken down. He ascribes this to his father’s blessings. “I am comfortable to drive, especially because my mother is with me. I also strongly believe my father is also accompanying us on this journey. I manage the roads because it is my priority to fulfil my mother’s dream. Strain and stress are only concepts in Physics, but not in my life. I don’t feel any of that.”

Kumar says he uses the map only sometimes. “I primarily go by local people’s suggestions.” He faces no issues with communication. “I converse in Hindi and English, which works everywhere. Nepal, for example, is almost like India, so there was no language barrier as such. Apart from my mother tongue, Kannada, I also know Tamil and Telugu.”

The entire journey is being funded by Kumar’s savings. “I worked as a corporate team leader for close to 13 years. We strictly don’t take any money and gifts. We take shelter in temples and gurusthans, and we eat twice a day. I have used all my hard earned money for the journey.”

He adds: “The journey is not just a temple tour, we enjoy everything, from nature to meeting good people. People have shown us alot of affection and love. Apart from relatives, we should have good relations with people in society. Our lives have expanded. Our experiences have made our lives bigger.”

He says the journey has transformed him. “Travelling is education. You can learn so many things.”

Kumar’s mother Choondarathna sounds as ecstatic as her son when she describes her journey. A former Hindi teacher, she left her job to take care of her family. In fluent Hindi, she says: “I am feeling happy that my son has taken me to so many places. My son is taking care of my health and taking care of my needs. What I have enjoyed the most is the beautiful landscapes and the love of the people.” She says the architecture and craftsmanship of Belur and Halebidu left her spellbound. “They are beautiful temples.” But ask her which here favourite destination has been and she says: “In God’s eyes everything is beautiful. One place is not more beautiful than the other.”

Before taking off to his next destination, Kumar insists a message must be given to everyone. “Our parents have given us life, they have taken care of us, so we must take care of them while they are alive.”