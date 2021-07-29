Mclaren’s 765 LT Spider unveiled

McLaren has revealed the new 765LT Spider, which it claims is the fastest convertible yet.

In terms of styling, the 765LT Spider features the same aerodynamic carbon-fibre bodywork as the Coupe version though the active ‘Longtail’ rear wing has been recalibrated to account for the Spider’s folding roof and revised rear profile. The765LT Spider uses McLaren’s Monocage II-S structure — like the Coupe — but features an extra carbon-fibre upper structure around the engine bay, and two new structural supports bonded into the chassis for roll-over protection.

The retractable hard-top roof can be raised and lowered in 11 seconds at speeds up to 50kph with the folding mechanism making the Spider 49kph heavier than the Coupe. The single-piece roof uses a carbon-fibre frame with a noise-reducing foam core which McLaren claims creates a full carbon shell when closed. The rear glass can also be raised and lowered independently allowing occupants to hear the engine and exhaust note.

The cabin design too is shared with the 765LT Coupe replete with use of carbon fibre, Alcantara-covered race seats and air-conditioning and audio system being optional extras.

The new drop-top shares the 765LT Coupe's 765hp and 800Nm, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which is paired with a 7-speed sequential gearbox. McLaren claims the 765LT Spider is capable of 0-100kph in 2.8sec and 0-200kph in 7.2sec, both of which match the Coupe.

As with the sold-out Coupe, the 765LT Spider will be limited to 765 units.