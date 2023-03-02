Matter launches Aera electric bike

March 02, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Matter Energy has launched its first electric bike — Aera — priced at ₹1.44 lakh for the 5,000 variant and ₹1.54 lakh for the higher-spec 5,000+ variant (ex-showroom, India, including FAME-II subsidy, excluding state subsidies). The Aera, which is planned with four variants in the future, is currently available in two.

Both variants of the Aera have a liquid-cooled, 5kWh battery with a claimed 125km real-world range. The liquid-cooled motor on the Aera is rated for a claimed peak power output of 10.5kW. The battery itself weighs approximately 40kg and the Aera e-bike tips the scales at roughly 180kg. Its USP is that it is the first electric bike with a 4-speed gearbox and, at the moment, it is the only such bike in the market.

The Aera 5000 gets a 7-inch touch-compatible display with optional Bluetooth connectivity, park assist, keyless operation, OTA updates, progressive blinkers and welcome lights. Unlike the 5000, the 5000+ comes with Bluetooth connectivity as standard with a lifestyle-and-care package, although what that entails has not been revealed at the moment.

The battery pack and the Aera both come standard with a 3-year warranty. Whether the charger is included in the price is not clear at the moment.

Matter Energy claims its first experience centre will open in Ahmedabad in the next 45 days and that in the next three months, it will have 20 dealerships across the country. Furthermore, by the end of this year, that number will grow to approximately 100, claims the Ahmedabad-based start-up.

Currently, pre-orders are open in metros and tier-1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune and Chennai, among others. Bookings will open for the Matter Aera within the next 30 days with deliveries slotted to commence this summer.

