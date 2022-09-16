Maserati unveils new Granturismo sportscar

Maserati has revealed the design of the new Granturismo, ahead of its launch next year. The upcoming super GT will get an internal combustion engine (ICE), an all-electric powertrain and possibly a hybrid powertrain. The ICE variants will use the same engine as the Maserati MC20 supercar and Grecale SUV.

On the outside, the new Granturismo looks similar to the older model, albeit, with a few differentiating elements. The front features an oval-shaped, quintessential Maserati grille with the trademark ‘Trident’ logo in the centre, with the bonnet having two scoops that seem to help with the airflow. The new Granturismo also has slim, vertical headlamps with thin, L-shaped LED daytime running lamps (DRLs).

Moving to the sides, the new Granturismo sports three rectangular air vents on the front fenders. The profile of the new model is very similar to the previous one, with a near-identical glasshouse design and the Trident logo. While the older model had pull-out door handles, the new one is shown with flush-fitting ones.

At the rear, the Maserati Granturismo features thin LED tail-lamps that are connected by a thin chrome strip, and, along with a diffuser, the new super GT features quad exhaust pipes.

The new Granturismo will get the engine used in the Maserati MC20 — the twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine — although Maserati has not revealed power figures as of now. It will be available in Modena and Trofeo versions, with the latter expected to produce around 630hp. It is likely to get a hybrid powertrain as well, but given its positioning, it may not get the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain, and could possibly get a hybridised Nettuno V6 powertrain.

The Granturismo is also expected to come with an electric powertrain — dubbed the Granturismo Folgore — which is expected to be the most powerful and quickest version of the super GT. The Italian carmaker confirmed the electric Grecale will get 800Nm of torque, and with a 105kW battery, it is expected to have a range of up to 560km. The new Granturismo is expected to get the same powertrain, but will be a bit quicker and have a longer range.

Maserati claims the EV will have “a distinctive sound, which is already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. The electric Granturismo and Grecale are expected to debut in 2023, and the third EV could be the convertible Grancabrio, which will be mechanically similar to the Granturismo. Electric versions of the Quattroporte, Levante and MC20 are expected to follow in 2025.

The Italian carmaker has confirmed that it will launch two models in India this year — the Levante hybrid and the MC20 — with the Grecale SUV likely to follow next year.