Maserati MC20 convertible previewed

The first completed prototype of Maserati’s convertible MC20 has been teased, ahead of a global debut in the coming months. The light camouflage and production-ready styling suggest it is nearly ready for a reveal and that the hardtop car is open for orders.

The MC20 convertible wears a bold new livery that is styled like clouds. It will be Maserati’s first convertible since the GranCabrio bowed out in 2020, and the first mid-engined roadster since production of the MC12 supercar ended in 2005. There are no shots of the rear, but this prototype’s silhouette suggests it will feature a folding hardtop rather than fabric – similar to its Ferrari F8 Spider rival.

Apart from that, it is expected to be technically and stylistically identical to the coupé. This means it will take its power from a 621hp mid-mounted, twin-turbo V6 that revs to 7,500rpm and will take it from 0-100kph in around 3.0sec; the convertible should closely match the coupé’s top speed. A folding hard top will likely bump the MC20’s kerb weight up slightly. For reference, the similarly conceived Ferrari F8 Spider weighs 70kg more than its coupé sibling.

Maserati is yet to confirm a reveal date for the convertible, but it recently pushed back the launch of its new Grecale SUV to spring, due to the semiconductor crisis. Expect the drop-top MC20 to follow close behind.

The MC20 coupé is expected to come to India sometime in 2022 and the convertible could follow suit in the future.