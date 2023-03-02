Maruti updates Ignis hatchback with ESP

March 02, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the price of its Ignis hatchback. The manufacturer has also made electronic stability program (ESP) and Hill-Hold assist as standard on all four trims — Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Additionally, the sole petrol engine offered on the Ignis hatchback has been updated to meet upcoming Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms.

Other standard safety features include dual airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX child anchorages.

The hatchback is available in six monotone and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colours include turquoise blue, lucent orange, nexa blue, glistening grey, silky silver, and pearl arctic white. Its dual-tone paint options, which cost ₹14,000 over the standard paint, include nexa blue (black, grey roof) and lucent orange with a black roof.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the Ignis, which means it continues to be powered by the 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine that is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. However, Maruti has updated this engine to meet the upcoming RDE regulations. The brand also claims that the Ignis’ petrol powertrain offers a fuel efficiency of 20.89kpl.

All variants of the Ignis have received a uniform hike of ₹27,000. Overall, the Ignis manual now costs between ₹5.82 lakh and ₹7.59 lakh, while the automatic’s price ranges between ₹6.91 and ₹8.14 lakh.

The Ignis was first launched in 2017 and received a facelift in 2020. It competes against other budget hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift (priced from ₹6 lakh to ₹8.84 lakh), the recently facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (₹5.69 lakh to ₹8.11 lakh) and the Tata Tiago (₹5.54 lakh to ₹8.05 lakh).