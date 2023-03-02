HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti updates Ignis hatchback with ESP

March 02, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

Team Autocar

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the price of its Ignis hatchback. The manufacturer has also made electronic stability program (ESP) and Hill-Hold assist as standard on all four trims — Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Additionally, the sole petrol engine offered on the Ignis hatchback has been updated to meet upcoming Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms.

Other standard safety features include dual airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX child anchorages.

The hatchback is available in six monotone and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colours include turquoise blue, lucent orange, nexa blue, glistening grey, silky silver, and pearl arctic white. Its dual-tone paint options, which cost ₹14,000 over the standard paint, include nexa blue (black, grey roof) and lucent orange with a black roof.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the Ignis, which means it continues to be powered by the 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine that is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. However, Maruti has updated this engine to meet the upcoming RDE regulations. The brand also claims that the Ignis’ petrol powertrain offers a fuel efficiency of 20.89kpl.

All variants of the Ignis have received a uniform hike of ₹27,000. Overall, the Ignis manual now costs between ₹5.82 lakh and ₹7.59 lakh, while the automatic’s price ranges between ₹6.91 and ₹8.14 lakh.

The Ignis was first launched in 2017 and received a facelift in 2020. It competes against other budget hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift (priced from ₹6 lakh to ₹8.84 lakh), the recently facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (₹5.69 lakh to ₹8.11 lakh) and the Tata Tiago (₹5.54 lakh to ₹8.05 lakh).

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.