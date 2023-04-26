Maruti updates all cars, SUVs to meet RDE norms

April 26, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that its entire car, SUV and commercial vehicle range is now compliant with the new BS6 Phase 2 Real Driving Emissions norms, which came into effect on April 1, 2023. Additionally, all Maruti models sold in India are now compatible with E20 fuel.

The carmaker says its RDE-compliant line-up now comes with an enhanced onboard diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emissions control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction. With emissions-related upgrades, all models are now equipped with standard ESP (Electric Stability program).

As per the updated emissions norms, all cars have to be tested both on the Modified Indian Test Cycle in the lab as well as in real-world conditions on the road. The two figures are then co-related by adding a conformity factor.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is its most-awaited SUV launch for this year, and will most likely take place sometime in May 2023. Additionally, an all-new three-row Maruti MPV, based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, will also go on sale later this year.

