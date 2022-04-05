Maruti Suzuki’s facelifted Ertiga MPV to be out soon

Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch the mid-cycle facelift of its Ertiga MPV by mid-April, just before the launch of the new XL6. While no big cosmetic changes are expected on the facelift, it could have major updates under the hood.

The new Ertiga will come with its usual seven seats, and will sit below the more premium XL6 in Maruti Suzuki’s line-up.

The new Ertiga has started testing the vehicle on our roads, and looks like the changes to the MPV would be limited to a new grille, similar to the updated Baleno.

However, under the skin, the Ertiga will see major changes. It will come with a more fuel-efficient 1.5-litre petrol engine and its outdated 4-speed automatic gearbox will be replaced by a new 6-speed unit.

The new Ertiga and XL6 are part of Maruti Suzuki’s plan to launch six new models by mid-2022. These include the Baleno CNG, updated Vitara Brezza, and DualJet-equipped Ignis and S-Presso. Later in the year, Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new Creta-rivalling midsize SUV that is being developed in collaboration with Toyota.

The Ertiga facelift will rival the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo, Kia Carens, as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift.