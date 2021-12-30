Maruti Suzuki witnesses huge order backlog for CNG models

30 December 2021 17:09 IST

With skyrocketing prices for petrol and diesel, demand for CNG-fuelled cars has shot up over the past year. While Maruti Suzuki has been the biggest beneficiary of this, they are also facing hurdles.

Maruti Suzuki, like other carmakers in India, is battling a demand-supply mismatch due to the continuing semiconductor shortage. This has impacted its ability to cater to the accelerating customer demand for its models, particularly those powered by the much cheaper CNG fuel. Maruti Suzuki is currently sitting on an order book of 2,80,000 cars, out of which over 1,20,000 bookings, or 43% of all pending orders, are for its CNG-powered models.

As per the company, the 7-seater Ertiga CNG commands the highest share of 50% or over 60,000 units of the total CNG cars in the waiting. Next up is the immensely popular city runabout — Wagon R CNG — that follows close behind with a 30% share or 36,000 orders in hand. The balance 20% comprises other Maruti Suzuki models that are offered with a CNG bi-fuel option. These cars include the Alto, S-Presso, and Eeco available for private customers, as well as the Super Carry, Tour S and Tour M for the fleet segment.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Shashank Srivastava, director, sales, marketing and service, Maruti Suzuki, “CNG has risen as a viable clean fuel alternative and is gaining in the mainstream market. The key reasons for this are ‘affordability and availability’.”