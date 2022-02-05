Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the Autocar India-OLX Autos Pre-Owned Car of the Year

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza took home top honours in the recently held inaugural Autocar India-Olx Autos Pre-Owned Car awards. The Maruti Suzuki compact SUV was also adjudged the Best Pre-Owned Budget SUV over the likes of the Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

The awards featured a total of 13 categories with vehicles split across one segment for MPVs, two segments for hatchbacks and sedans and three for SUVs. Additional categories included best residual value for sedan, SUV and hatchback, a viewer’s choice ‘Best Pre-Owned brand’ and, of course, the top honours.

Each category featured three contenders with judges evaluating models between three to five years old based on 10 key parameters.

The jury panel consisted of prominent names from the auto industry: Hormazd Sorabjee, editor, Autocar India; Renuka Kirpalani, executive editor video, Autocar India; Sergius Barretto, managing editor, Autocar India; Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India; Armaan Ebrahim, car racer; Hemal N Thakkar, director, CRISIL Limited; and Ravi Bhatia, president and director of JATO Dynamics India.

Continuing with the SUV segments, the Hyundai Creta was adjudged the Best Pre-Owned Midsize SUV, while the Toyota Fortuner took top honours in the Premium SUV segment, with being adjudged to have the best residual value in the SUV segments.

Toyota also won in the pre-owned MPV segment with the Innova taking the top spot on the podium ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo. Toyota was also the winner of the Viewer’s Choice award for the Best Pre-owned Brand.

In the hatchback categories, the Hyundai Grand i10 was adjudged the ‘Best Pre-Owned Budget Hatchback’. Other contenders for the award included the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

It was the Baleno that won in the Premium Hatchback category, while its rival, the Hyundai i20, was the car to hold onto its value the best, thus taking the ‘Highest Residual Value’ award for a hatchback.

Moving to the sedans, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz won the best pre-owned cars in the budget sedan and premium sedans categories, respectively. Between the contenders from the two categories, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire that held its value the best, thus taking home the ‘Highest Residual Value’ award in the sedan category.

Parameters such as the model’s reliability, its service quality, brand image, where it lies in its lifecycle and the potential to hold its value during an onward sale, among others, were considered for the awards. The model’s value-for-money offering, space and practicality as well as the overall package were also important criteria as was each car’s purchase and maintenance affordability. The latter being based on the recently concluded Autocar India — OLX Autos Resale Value study and the Autocar India Maintenance Cost Study.