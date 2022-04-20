Maruti Suzuki ups its price

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its entire product portfolio, effective from April 18. Its Arena models — the Alto, Wagon R, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Ertiga as well as Nexa models such as the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross will see a price jump of 1.3%.

Maruti Suzuki attributes the increase in price to rising input costs. Two models from Maruti Suzuki’s Arena line-up — Alto and S-Presso — have the least price hike at ₹ 5,304 and ₹ 5,193, respectively. On the other hand, the Vitara Brezza sees the highest hike at ₹ 10,192.

Coming to Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa line of premium dealerships, the Ignis gets the least hike at ₹ 6,955, while the Ciaz midsize sedan tops the list with a jump of ₹ 11,693. The automaker will launch the facelift of the XL6 on April 21 to rival other premium MPVs, such as the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo and the lower variants of the Innova Crysta, while the facelifted Brezza SUV will be introduced soon.