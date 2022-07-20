Motoring

Maruti Suzuki updates S-Presso with new engine

Team AutocarJuly 20, 2022 13:29 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 13:29 IST

Maruti Suzuki has updated the S-Presso with the K10C engine, which first debuted on the new Celerio and comes with new fuel saving technology. Prices for the S-Presso now start at ₹4.25 lakh and goes up to ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec automatic variant. Along with the new engine, the S-Presso also gets more equipment and standard safety features like ESP for the automatic variants. 

Maruti has been updating its entire line-up with engines equipped with DualJet technology and dual Variable Valve Timing, which gives it better fuel efficiency and lower tail-pipe emissions. Following the S-Presso, the Alto remains the only model yet to receive this new technology among Maruti’s Arena line-up, and that is likely to happen with the next-gen model set to debut next month.

The new K10C engine in the S-Presso produces 67hp and 89Nm of peak torque, which is down by 1hp and 1Nm respectively over the outgoing model. The engine continues to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The S Presso now gets an engine start-stop feature, which, coupled with DualJet technology, gives it considerably better fuel efficiency. Maruti has revealed an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 25.30kpl for the S-Presso automatic and up to 24.76kpl for the manual versions. This is a marked improvement over the 21.7kpl claimed fuel economy for both manual and automatic versions of the outgoing model that was equipped with the K10B engine. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in four trims: Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+. The manual gearbox is standard across all trims, while an AMT option is available for the VXi and VXi+ trims. However, Maruti has not yet announced the prices for the CNG variants of the S-Presso which was available so far on the mid-spec LXi and VXi trims. CNG versions of the new S-Presso will likely join the line-up at a later date.

Apart from the new engine, the biggest update to the S Presso is that it now gets ESP with hill-hold assist as standard on the automatic variants. This now makes the S-Presso the most affordable car in India with ESP.

Other feature additions include electrically adjustable wing mirrors for the higher-spec VXi and VXi+, and a new cabin air filter. As before, the S Presso continues with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors standard in all variants. The S Presso rivals the Renault Kwid, the French-brand’s entry-level high-riding hatchback in India, sold with either an 800cc engine or a 1.0-litre engine option.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Read more...