Maruti Suzuki updates S-Presso with new engine

Maruti Suzuki has updated the S-Presso with the K10C engine, which first debuted on the new Celerio and comes with new fuel saving technology. Prices for the S-Presso now start at ₹4.25 lakh and goes up to ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec automatic variant. Along with the new engine, the S-Presso also gets more equipment and standard safety features like ESP for the automatic variants.

Maruti has been updating its entire line-up with engines equipped with DualJet technology and dual Variable Valve Timing, which gives it better fuel efficiency and lower tail-pipe emissions. Following the S-Presso, the Alto remains the only model yet to receive this new technology among Maruti’s Arena line-up, and that is likely to happen with the next-gen model set to debut next month.

The new K10C engine in the S-Presso produces 67hp and 89Nm of peak torque, which is down by 1hp and 1Nm respectively over the outgoing model. The engine continues to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

The S Presso now gets an engine start-stop feature, which, coupled with DualJet technology, gives it considerably better fuel efficiency. Maruti has revealed an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 25.30kpl for the S-Presso automatic and up to 24.76kpl for the manual versions. This is a marked improvement over the 21.7kpl claimed fuel economy for both manual and automatic versions of the outgoing model that was equipped with the K10B engine.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in four trims: Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+. The manual gearbox is standard across all trims, while an AMT option is available for the VXi and VXi+ trims. However, Maruti has not yet announced the prices for the CNG variants of the S-Presso which was available so far on the mid-spec LXi and VXi trims. CNG versions of the new S-Presso will likely join the line-up at a later date.

Apart from the new engine, the biggest update to the S Presso is that it now gets ESP with hill-hold assist as standard on the automatic variants. This now makes the S-Presso the most affordable car in India with ESP.

Other feature additions include electrically adjustable wing mirrors for the higher-spec VXi and VXi+, and a new cabin air filter. As before, the S Presso continues with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors standard in all variants. The S Presso rivals the Renault Kwid, the French-brand’s entry-level high-riding hatchback in India, sold with either an 800cc engine or a 1.0-litre engine option.