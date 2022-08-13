Motoring

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG variants of its popular hatchback, the Swift. It is available only in two trims and is now the ninth car in Maruti Suzuki’s current lineup to get the S-CNG treatment. The carmaker claims it is now the most fuel-efficient premium hatchback in the country.

Prices for the Swift S-CNG start at ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VXI variant, while the ZXI is priced at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CNG-powered hatchback can also be booked via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe from ₹16,499 per month.

Under the hood is the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 90hp and 113Nm of torque. However, in CNG mode, it produces 77hp and 98.5Nm of torque. It comes with only the 5-speed manual gearbox. Maruti Suzuki claims the hatchback can achieve a fuel economy of 30.90km/kg.

To handle the load of CNG, Maruti Suzuki has tuned the engine, gearbox and suspension for better engine durability and safety. The Swift S-CNG also comes with interdependent dual Electronic Control Units (ECU) and a revised injection system.

The Swift S-CNG rivals the Tata Tiago iCNG and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG.


