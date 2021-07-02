Maruti Suzuki now offers subscription services

02 July 2021 13:58 IST

Maruti Suzuki has expanded the reach of its car subscription service to Jaipur, Indore, Mangaluru and Mysuru. The carmaker now offers its subscription-based car ownership programme in 19 cities across India. The programme is being offered in partnership with Orix, Miles and ALD Automotive.

Introduced in July last year, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe was initially available in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Under the subscription programme, buyers can acquire select new cars from Maruti Suzuki against payment of a monthly fee that varies depending on the type of registration, subscription tenure, yearly mileage and the vehicle and variant selected.

Buyers have the option to get their vehicle with a white plate registered in their own name or a black plate registered in the subscription partner’s name, that is, Orix, Miles or ALD. The subscription tenures vary between 12 and 48 months — 12 month intervals for white plate and six month intervals for black plates. Annual distance coverage varies between 10,000-25,000km.

However, not all Maruti cars are available on a subscription basis though buyers do get a wide selection of models. Cars available for subscription include the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from the carmaker’s range of Arena models. From the more premium Nexa range, customers can subscribe to the entire range of models available from the Ignis to the S-Cross.