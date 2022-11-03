Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 in CNG guise and Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki XL6 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Maruti Suzuki has launched the XL6 S-CNG, expanding on its already large CNG portfolio. Priced at ₹12.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and only available in the entry-level Zeta trim, the XL6 CNG costs ₹95,000 more than its equivalent petrol variant. The XL6 CNG and Baleno CNG are the first two models from the Nexa line-up to be offered with factory-fitted CNG kit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the updated Ertiga CNG, the XL6 CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, which makes 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode and 101hp and 136Nm in petrol mode. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and in this CNG version, it does not get the option of a 6-speed automatic that is offered on the petrol-only XL6. Maruti Suzuki claims that the XL6 CNG offers a fuel-efficiency figure of 26.32km/kg.

Maruti gave the XL6 a mid-lifecycle facelift in 2022, and apart from the CNG sticker, there are no changes to the XL6 S-CNG’s exterior. The cabin of the XL6 CNG also remains identical to the petrol-powered version. However, the boot space is slightly compromised due to the 60-litre CNG tank stored here.

As mentioned before, the XL6 CNG is offered only in the entry-level Zeta trim. While it gets equipment like cruise control, push-button start, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it misses out on goodies such as a 360-degree camera, tyre-pressure monitoring system and ventilated front seats, which are offered on higher trims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baleno CNG

Baleno | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Along with the XL6 CNG, Maruti Suzuki has also launched the CNG-powered Baleno in India with prices starting from ₹8.28 lakh and going up to ₹9.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the first premium hatchback to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Compared to its petrol counterpart, the Baleno CNG commands a premium of ₹95,000 for each corresponding trim. This as well as the XL6 CNG, launched alongside, are the first Nexa models to get the CNG treatment.

The Baleno CNG uses the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, K12N engine as the standard hatchback, but in CNG-spec, it produces 77.5hp and 98.5Nm as opposed to the 90hp and 113Nm of torque it produces in petrol guise. The Baleno CNG gets a 55-litre CNG tank in the boot, which means capacity is significantly compromised compared to its petrol counterpart.

As is the case with most CNG models, the Baleno CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission, and not the AMT. Maruti claims the Baleno CNG can deliver a fuel economy of 30.61km/kg.

The Baleno CNG will also spawn a Toyota derivative — the Glanza CNG. The latter, which is expected to be offered in three trims, which will also see its price announcement soon.

Maruti is offering the factory-fitted CNG kit on the Baleno only on the mid-spec Delta and Zeta trims. In contrast, Toyota is expected to offer the Glanza CNG in three trims, including the top-spec V trim. Therefore, a Glanza CNG’s top-end is likely to be more feature equipped than the Baleno CNG.

The Baleno CNG in its Zeta trim comes fairly well-equipped with features like LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloys, 7.0-inch infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ system, voice assistant, connected car tech with OTA updates, start/stop button, six airbags and a rear-view camera.