Maruti Suzuki launches the new XL6

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated XL6 in India, priced at ₹ 11.29 lakh and going up to ₹ 14.55 lakh for the top-spec Alpha+ AT variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The six-seater MPV is the upgraded 1.5-litre petrol engine with DualJet technology and mild-hybrid system paired to a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. There are also a few cosmetic changes inside out.

The new XL6 can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of ₹ 24,599.

Positioned as a premium alternative to the Ertiga, cosmetic updates on the XL6 only include a mildly updated grille with more chrome, a new chrome bar on the tail gate and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Just like the new Ertiga, cosmetic updates are rather minimal. It also gets new dual-tone colour options — silver, brown and red — with a contrasting black roof.

The new XL6 facelift comes with four airbags as standard, 360-deg parking camera on the top-spec trim and Maruti Suzuki’s upgraded SmartPlay Pro infotainment system operated through a 7-inch touchscreen. It also includes connected car features called Suzuki Connect that offers voice assistant functions. Another welcome addition is ventilated front seats that will be a boon in our weather conditions.

Other highlights include new telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, new ambient footwell lighting, new front door lamps, full-LED headlamps, second-row captain seats, automatic AC, cooled cupholders, new tyre pressure monitoring system, and ESP and hill hold assist as standard.

The biggest change is a new 1.5-litre DualJet engine, which uses two injectors per cylinder, giving it greater control over the fuel injection, and greater power and efficiency as a result. It also features Maruti Suzuki’s smart-hybrid technology with start-stop technology.

It puts out 103hp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm at 4,400rpm, which is 2hp and 1.2Nm down on the outgoing 1.5 engine. The XL6 is, then, the second Maruti Suzuki model to be offered with the DualJet 1.5-litre engine, and is expected to make its way into bigger Maruti Suzuki models in the future.

The other big highlight is, of course, the new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, which first debuted with the recently launched Ertiga. The standard 5-speed manual gearbox has been carried over as is. The updated XL6 is claimed to do 20.97kpl with the manual gearbox and 20.27kpl with the auto.

The new XL6 will rival the likes of the diesel-powered Mahindra Marazzo, Kia Carens and its own sibling — the newly launched Ertiga. The starting price of the updated XL6 is ₹ 1.81 lakh more than the outgoing model, which started at ₹ 9.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That is because Maruti Suzuki is offering the new XL6 only on the well-specced Zeta and Alpha trims. The MPV will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa line of premium dealerships.

The new XL6 is a part of Maruti Suzuki’s plan to launch six new models by mid 2022. These include the Ertiga facelift, Baleno CNG, updated Vitara Brezza, and DualJet-equipped Ignis and S-Presso. Later in the year, Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new Creta-rivalling midsize SUV that is being developed in collaboration with Toyota.