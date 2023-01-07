ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara CNG

January 07, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Team Autocar

Maruti Suzuki announces the price for the Grand Vitara CNG, which is available in mid-spec Delta and Zeta trims. Prices for the Grand Vitara CNG start at ₹12.85 lakh for the Delta, while the Zeta costs ₹14.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the introduction of the CNG powertrain, the Grand Vitara becomes the first SUV in its segment to offer a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The Maruti Grand Vitara CNG comes with a 1.5-litre K15 engine that produces 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque in CNG-spec. In petrol-only mode, this engine produces 103hp and 136Nm of torque, which means it delivers 13hp and 14.5Nm less than the petrol variant; the same engine is also offered on the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs. The sole gearbox on offer on the Grand Vitara CNG is a 5-speed manual.

The Grand Vitara has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg in CNG mode. To put things into perspective, the Baleno CNG delivers 30.61km/kg.

In its Zeta trim, the Grand Vitara CNG comes well equipped and packs features like full-LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 9.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, engine start/stop button, four airbags, and a reversing camera with parking sensors. Apart from a CNG badge on the exterior, there are no cosmetic changes on the SUV. 

The equivalent mild-hybrid petrol variants of the Grand Vitara costs ₹11.90 lakh (Delta) and ₹13.89 lakh (Zeta), which means the CNG variants are more expensive by ₹95,000. Maruti Suzuki says, the Grand Vitara CNG can also be had via a monthly subscription, which starts at ₹30,723.

As mentioned above, there are currently no direct rivals to the Grand Vitara CNG in the Indian market. However, Toyota is gearing up to introduce a CNG-powered version of the Hyryder SUV soon, bookings of which are already underway.

