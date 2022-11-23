Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 CNG in India

November 23, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Alto K10 CNG at a starting price of ₹5.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the 13th CNG model in its line-up. Available only in the VXi variant, the CNG version costs ₹95,000 more than the equivalent petrol-powered Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki claims that it has sold over 1 million CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over 1 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions.

Similar to the recently launched S Presso and Celerio CNG, the Alto K10 CNG too, is powered by the 1.0-litre K10C engine that is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In petrol-only mode, the new engine puts out 65hp and 89Nm of torque, however, in CNG mode, it puts out 57hp and 82Nm.

Maruti claims the new Alto K10 CNG can offer a fuel economy of 33.85km/kg, which is 1.12km/kg higher than the S Presso CNG, but 1.75km/kg lower than the Celerio CNG — the current most fuel-efficient CNG model. The brand states it has recalibrated the suspension set-up of the Alto K10 CNG in order to enhance its overall ride quality, comfort and safety.

The Alto K10 CNG retains the same exterior design as its petrol counterpart, apart from the addition of the S-CNG badge at the rear. The brand has placed the 55-litre CNG tank in the boot of the hatchback, which, in turn, has reduced storage space.

The interior of the Alto K10 CNG also sees no changes and gets the same features as the VXi trim of the petrol version. That includes a 2-Din SmartPlay audio system with Bluetooth, AUX and USB port, speed-sensing auto door lock, impact-sensing door unlock and a gear shift indicator. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and seat belt reminders.

The only direct rival to the new Alto K10 CNG at this budget end of the market is the Renault Kwid (₹4.64 lakh-6 lakh), which does not get a CNG option. However, the CNG version of the budget hatchback also competes with other Maruti models such as the Alto 800 CNG (₹5.03 lakh) and the S Presso CNG (₹5.90 lakh-6.10 lakh).