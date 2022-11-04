Maruti Suzuki hits 25 million unit production mark in India

Maruti Suzuki has crossed the cumulative production mark of 2.5 crore (25 million) passenger vehicles in India, making it the only Indian automotive brand to achieve this significant milestone in the country.

Maruti Suzuki began its operations in 1983 and rolled out the Maruti 800 (SS80) — the car that put India on wheels — from its first production facility in Gurugram. Today, the carmaker has two state-of-the-art facilities, in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, which have a combined manufacturing capacity of 1.5 million units per annum. The company also sources vehicles from its Gujarat facilities, which are owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation. While Maruti Suzuki currently retails 16 passenger vehicle models in India, it also exports cars to around 100 markets worldwide.

“2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Crossing of the 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki’s continued commitment and partnership with the people of India,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, adding, “We are setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.”

Maruti Suzuki is now increasing its focus on the ever-growing SUV space in the Indian market. Earlier this year, the company introduced the all-new Brezza compact SUV and the Grand Vitara midsize SUV in the country, while an all-new Baleno Cross and the much awaited five-door Jimny SUV will go on sale sometime next year. Both, the Baleno Cross and the five-door Jimny SUV will see a global debut at Auto Expo 2023 in January.