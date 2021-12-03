Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets an upgrade

03 December 2021 19:48 IST

Maruti Suzuki has added a front passenger airbag to the Eeco and hiked its price by ₹ 8,000. The Eeco is currently priced between ₹ 4.33 lakh and ₹ 5.68 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Except for the airbag, no other changes have been made to the Eeco. This is the second safety update for the model since 2019, when Maruti first added a driver airbag, rear parking sensors and ABS to the long-running model. The van was also upgraded to meet frontal offset crash regulations.

The introduction of the passenger airbag means Eeco will comply with more stringent safety norms introduced by the Indian government. The new regulation calls for all cars on sale to come with mandatory dual airbags from January. This rule had become applicable for all new cars being sold from April.

Powering the Eeco is Maruti’s aging 1.2-litre G12 engine which puts out 73hp and 98Nm when running on petrol, with 63hp and 85Nm when running on CNG. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard.

The Eeco has no direct rivals as it is the only van on sale in that price range. Maruti is expected to make similar updates to the rest of its budget car range. Some of its cars currently offer a passenger airbag as an option, which could be made standard fit in the run up to 2022.