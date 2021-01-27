Maruti Suzuki commences export of the Jimny from India

Maruti Suzuki has started exporting the locally manufactured Suzuki Jimny SUV, with the first batch of 184 units headed for Latin America. Manufactured at the company’s Gurugram facility, the units were shipped from the Mundra port. The Jimny model being exported to international markets is identical to the one made in Suzuki’s Kosai plant in Japan, both mechanically and in terms of size. The 3-door SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes with 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque convertor gearbox options. While the first batch is bound for Peru and Colombia, the made-in-India Jimny will also be exported to African markets and countries in the Middle-East.
Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Jimny will fulfil aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports.”
For the domestic market, Maruti is readying a 5-door version of the Jimny which, while longer than the export model, is expected to still duck under the four-metre mark. However, as it will also be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine — found in a bevy of Maruti models — it will not qualify for tax sops for small cars in India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath