Maruti starts production of 5-door Jimny

May 16, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST

Maruti Suzuki has begun series production of the Jimny 5-door at its Gurugram plant. The Jimny will first go on sale in India next month and was shown to the general public in January at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the Jimny 5-door had commenced on the day of its global debut.

Maruti will announce prices for the Jimny around the first week of June, with deliveries commencing a week later. The waiting period for the manual gearbox-equipped variants of the Jimny currently stand at around six months, while the automatic’s waiting period is between seven-eight months. The Jimny is available in a total of four variants and it is likely that Maruti Suzuki will prioritise the production of the top-spec Alpha trim. Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow and Pearl Arctic White are the most popular colour choices.

As far as production capacity goes, sources tell us that Maruti Suzuki aims to build around 1 lakh units every year, with 66% of these alloted for domestic sales while the rest will be exported. Maruti Suzuki is planning to allocate around 7,000 units for the Indian market every month.

The Jimny comes with a 105hp, 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. All Jimny variants get Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD with a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low modes.

With prices expected to range between ₹10 lakh-12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jimny will have no direct rivals at launch. However, for its price, positioning and off-road ability, it will compete against the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.