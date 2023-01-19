Maruti recalls over 17,000 cars, SUVs

January 19, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall of over 17,000 vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. The recall is due to a faulty airbag controller placed in the Alto K10, S Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

In a regulatory filing with BSE, Maruti Suzuki stated that 17,362 units of its affected cars and SUVs have been recalled to inspect and replace the airbag control unit free of cost. It suspects that, in case of an accident, the faulty part may lead to non-deployment of airbags and seat belt pretensioners. The brand also cautioned users to not use or drive their vehicles until those affected are contacted by the workshops, and the part is replaced.

This is not the first time safety-related modules have been affected in Maruti Suzuki cars. In the past, the brand recalled over 9,000 units of the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ertiga and Ciaz due to a possible defect in the front seat belt’s shoulder height adjuster assembly. In October, more than 9,000 units of the Wagon R, Ignis and Celerio were recalled to rectify a defect in the rear brake assembly pins.

