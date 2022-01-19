Maruti launches Celerio CNG

Maruti has launched the new Celerio CNG at ₹ 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the mid-spec VXi trim, the Celerio CNG is priced at a premium of ₹ 95,000 over the standard petrol model.

The carmaker also revealed that the Celerio has crossed a new sales milestone in the country, as since launch of the first-gen hatchback, the car’s cumulative sales have crossed the 6 lakh-unit mark.

Under the hood, the CNG version of the Celerio carries forward the same 1.0-litre K10C DualJet engine from the petrol-powered car. Here in CNG-spec, the engine produces 57hp and 82.1Nm of peak torque, down 10hp and 6.9Nm from the petrol-powered Celerio. The engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 35.60km/kg for the new Celerio CNG — up from its predecessor’s 30.47km/kg (ARAI-certified).

Compared to the regular hatchback, the CNG-powered Celerio does not boast any notable changes. However, the hatchback loses out on a significant amount of cargo space with a 60 litre CNG tank fitted in the boot.

In terms of equipment, the Celerio CNG carries over all the equipment of the equivalent petrol VXi trim. This includes kit such as air conditioning, central locking, power windows, electric adjust wing mirrors and a split-folding rear seat. Safety kit includes the standard fare of dual airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors.