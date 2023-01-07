HamberMenu
Maruti launches Black Edition Nexa cars

January 07, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST

Team Autocar

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Black Edition, which is on sale through Nexa dealerships. This edition brings the Pearl Midnight Black shade for the Ciaz, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara.

Prices of the Nexa Black Edition are consistent with the standard versions. The Ignis Black Edition is available on the Zeta and Alpha trims, which are priced between ₹6.47 lakh and ₹7.72 lakh. The Black Edition is available on all variants of the Ciaz, which is priced between ₹8.99 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh. Similarly, all variants of the Baleno also get the Black Edition and prices range from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹9.71 lakh.

On the XL6, the Nexa Black Edition is available on the top-spec Alpha and Alpha+ trims and their prices range between ₹12.29 lakh and ₹14.39 lakh. Lastly, the Grand Vitara Nexa Black Edition is available with the Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ trims which are priced between ₹13.89 lakh and ₹19.49 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

With the Nexa Black Edition, Maruti Suzuki is also offering limited edition accessory packages. While all other cars in the Nexa portfolio get one accessory package, the Baleno gets two packages. These packages include seat covers, mats, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, trim garnishes, chargers and cushion sets.

