Maruti Jimny comes to India

June 09, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

Maruti Suzuki has launched the much-awaited Jimny SUV in India, with prices starting from ₹12.74 lakh for the entry-level Zeta trim and going up to ₹15.05 lakh for the top-spec Alpha trim (both prices ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the Jimny have been underway since its debut at Auto Expo 2023, and the company claims to have amassed over 30,000 bookings. Dealer sources have said deliveries will start from mid-June in a phased manner.

Developed specifically for our market — India is the first country to get the five-door version. Jimny will be produced at Maruti’s Gurugram plant and will be exported to other markets too. Customers can opt for the Jimny via Maruti’s subscription programme for a monthly fee of ₹33,550.

The Jimny is powered by a sole 105hp, 134Nm, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. However, unlike Maruti’s remaining line-up in India, which has moved on to the newer K15C engine, the Jimny uses the older-spec K15B engine. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 16.94kpl for the manual variant, while the automatic variant returns a mileage of 16.39kpl.

As far as off-road gear is concerned, the Jimny gets Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer case and low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low modes. It is underpinned by a rugged, ladder-frame chassis, gets a 3-link rigid axle suspension and an electronic traction control system. The Jimny 5-door has a ground clearance of 210mm.

The Jimny’s Alpha trim gets all the bells and whistles, including automatic LED headlamps, a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others. A suite of safety features, which include six airbags, ESP and hill-hold assist are offered as standard.

Jimny is available in seven colour options, two of which are dual-tone. Despite being a proper five-door, the Jimny is still a four-seater model.

The dashboard has an all-black theme and looks rugged with a dashboard-mounted grab handle on the passenger side and faux exposed bolts. Some elements such as the steering wheel and circular dials for the HVAC controls are shared with other Maruti models such as the Swift. As with the Thar, the buttons to operate the power windows are located in between the front seats.

Measuring 3,985mm in length and with a wheelbase of 2,590mm, the Jimny 5-door’s wheelbase is 340mm longer than the 3-door model. It has a width of 1,645mm and a height of 1,720mm. The rear doors, however, get a small ‘usable’ rear glass area due to a large-ish quarter glass.

That aside, the signature Jimny design traits — upright pillars, clean surfacing, circular headlamps, slatted grille, chunky off-road tyres, flared wheel arches and tailgate-mounted spare tyre — are on the India-spec model. The Jimny 5-door rides on 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 195/80 section tyres.

The Jimny joins a growing segment of lifestyle off-roaders in India, and although not a direct rival, it will see competition from the Mahindra Thar (₹10.54 lakh to ₹16.77 lakh) and Force Gurkha (₹15.10 lakh) for its price and positioning.

