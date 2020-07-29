Maruti Ignis gets touchscreen infotainment system on Zeta trim

Following the launch of the Ignis facelift, Maruti Suzuki has given its hatchback a small update. The update sees the mid-spec Zeta variant of the Ignis now come with the carmaker’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, previously only offered on the fully-loaded Alpha trim. The SmartPlay Studio system, as Maruti Suzuki calls it, comes loaded with multiple features and also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the updated Ignis Zeta at Rs ₹5.98 lakh for the 5-speed manual gearbox equipped version, while the AMT costs ₹6.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated models cost ₹9,000 more than their respective predecessors.