Maruti Fronx launched in India

April 25, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx at ₹7.47 lakh for the base Sigma trim, going up to ₹13.14 lakh for the top-spec Alpha turbo variant. The Baleno-based coupe crossover made its debut at Auto Expo in January, with bookings already underway for a token amount of ₹11,000. The starting price of the Fronx is ₹86,000 more than the Baleno, but the top end is much more expensive as it additionally gets a turbo-petrol engine.

The new Fronx is available in five trims — Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha — and seven colours, namely Arctic White, Earthern Brown, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue and Grandeur Grey. Additionally, dual-tone options are available in Earthern Brown, Opulent Red and Splendid Silver colours.

As far as powertrains go, the Fronx marks the return of the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine. This engine was first introduced in the Baleno RS back in 2017, but it was discontinued owing to low demand and the shift to BS6. The Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine puts out 100hp and 147Nm, and is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. This makes the Fronx the only Maruti Suzuki currently on sale with a turbo-petrol engine option.

Also on offer is a 90hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that does duty in a variety of Maruti cars. This engine is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic.

The Fronx gets certain design elements such as an upright nose and split headlamp that look similar to Maruti Suzuki’s flagship Grand Vitara SUV. It also gets chunkier front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates and chrome. The 17-inch multi-spoke alloys are unique to the Fronx and are not shared with any other Maruti model.

The Fronx also borrows some design elements from the Baleno hatchback such as the rising waistline, which has a prominent hunch over the rear wheels, and a sloping roofline. As far as dimensions go, the Fronx is 3,995mm long, 1,550mm high and 1,765mm wide — similar to the Baleno.

On the inside, the Fronx looks quite similar to the Baleno hatchback with a large, free-standing, 9-inch touchscreen being the main highlight. However, what is different from the Baleno are the colours and textures used. The hatchback gets blue and black upholstery, but the compact SUV gets black and brown. It also gets a multi-layered dashboard, with Maruti retaining physical controls for the HVAC system.

The Fronx in top-spec Alpha trim gets features such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, wireless charging, connected car tech and six airbags.