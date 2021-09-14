Maruti Ciaz sales cross 3 lakh unit mark

14 September 2021 15:19 IST

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has crossed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone. They are said to have achieved this sales milestone in 84 months.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication and has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. The milestone of 3 lakh sales demonstrates our customer’s faith and confidence in the brand”.

The Ciaz came with both a petrol and diesel engine with diesels comprising 55% of the sales when the sedan crossed the 1,00,000-unit sales mark in July 2016. The Ciaz then crossed 1,50,000-units in 30 months in March 2017. However, the next 1,50,000 units took 54 months, indicating a dwindling demand for the sedan.

This can be attributed to the Ciaz’s shift to a petrol-only model in the BS6 era, when diesel variants had dominated sales in the first three fiscal. Moreover, consumer preference also greatly shifted towards mid-size SUVs in the latter years.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is currently available with a 102hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with Maruti’s Smart Hybrid tech. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. The Ciaz has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 20.04kpl. Prices for the Ciaz currently range between ₹ 8.72-11.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).