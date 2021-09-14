Motoring

Maruti Ciaz sales cross 3 lakh unit mark

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has crossed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone. They are said to have achieved this sales milestone in 84 months.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication and has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. The milestone of 3 lakh sales demonstrates our customer’s faith and confidence in the brand”.

The Ciaz came with both a petrol and diesel engine with diesels comprising 55% of the sales when the sedan crossed the 1,00,000-unit sales mark in July 2016. The Ciaz then crossed 1,50,000-units in 30 months in March 2017. However, the next 1,50,000 units took 54 months, indicating a dwindling demand for the sedan.

This can be attributed to the Ciaz’s shift to a petrol-only model in the BS6 era, when diesel variants had dominated sales in the first three fiscal. Moreover, consumer preference also greatly shifted towards mid-size SUVs in the latter years.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is currently available with a 102hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with Maruti’s Smart Hybrid tech. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. The Ciaz has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 20.04kpl. Prices for the Ciaz currently range between ₹ 8.72-11.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 3:31:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/maruti-ciaz-sales-cross-3-lakh-unit-mark/article36449781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY