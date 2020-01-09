Making sense of tyre rims and BS-VI norms

Pick the Endeavour

Abhijit Vernekar, Karwar: I had been using the second-generation Toyota Fortuner for the last five years, and have recently sold it. I am looking for its replacement and have shortlisted the new Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour 3.2. My main priorities are that it should be a driver-oriented car have good ride quality and be easy to maintain.

If you like driving, it’s the Endeavour 3.2 litre we would pick, as it’s nicer to drive than the Fortuner, thanks to a strong engine which develops more power and superior ride and handling. The Endeavour has a plusher ride and the light steering is a boon on such a heavy SUV. A word of advice; buy the 3.2 Endeavour quickly as that engine is going to be phased out in the move to BS-VI regulations in April 2020.

Tread talk

Medhi Prabal, via email: Do the tyre sizes of 185/60 and 175/65, both 15-inch rims, have the same sidewall height?

The sidewall height difference between the 175/65-R15 and the 185/60-R15 is marginal. The 175/65-R15 has a sidewall of 4.5 inch, while that of the 185/60-R15 is 4.4 inch.

Polo versus Baleno

Saksham, Bengaluru: Should I buy the Maruti Baleno CVT or the VW Polo GT TSI DSG? My priorities are features and space.

For space and features, the Baleno is better, but overall, the Polo feels a lot more solid, is nicer to drive and has a higher quality standard. The issue is the Polo is cramped in the rear, and for city driving, the CVT works better than a DSG. It really depends on your usage, but we feel the Polo is the one to go for.

BS-IV engine won’t help

Vishnu Shankar, Karur: I own a 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer GLXd and it is still very reliable. We are fine with sourcing spares and the car has clocked around 5,47,490 plus on the odo; there’s no problem in the engine. Will the BS-VI norms affect my vehicle? Will the authorities allow private users to use their car when all its records are perfect? Is it advisable to put a BS-IV petrol motor in the car?

Fitting a BS-IV engine into the car isn’t a solution, as that won’t change your year of registration, which is what authorities judge a car’s age by. However, the ban on diesels over 10 years old only applies in Delhi and may not come into effect in other parts of the country. The government has said that as long as the registration is valid, a car will be road legal.