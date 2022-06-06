Make way for Kia EV6

The Kia EV6, the Korean carmaker’s first full EV in India, has been launched at a starting price of ₹ 59.95 lakh for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant, going up to ₹ 64.95 lakh for the all-wheel drive (AWD) version (ex-showroom, India).

The Kia EV6 is pricey as it comes to our shores as a full import (CBU) and will be limited to only 100 units for 2022. It will sell only through 15 dealerships in 12 cities. Deliveries for the new Kia electric will begin in September 2022. Kia also revealed that they have received 355 bookings for the EV6 so far, and are trying to increase allocation to meet the demand.

The Kia EV6 currently does not have a direct rival in our market. The only other model that comes close in terms of price is the recently launched BMW i4 electric sedan (₹ 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom), which has an 83.9kWh battery pack and 590km claimed range.

The EV6’s sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, is also due in India later this year and is expected to be priced cheaper than the Kia as it will be locally assembled. The upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge will also rival the EV6 once its price is revealed.

The EV6 is available in India in a sole 77.4kWh battery pack. In the rear-wheel drive, single-motor guise, the EV6 produces 229hp and 350Nm, while in the all-wheel drive, dual motor guise, it produces 325hp and 605Nm. Kia claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 5.2 seconds for the AWD variant.

The claimed maximum range is 528km on the WLTP cycle, although it is yet to be tested and certified under Indian test conditions. As for charging, the EV6 can accept a very fast 350kW DC charge, which will see the battery go from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, and on a 50kW fast charger, the battery will take 73 minutes for the same level. For home charging, the Kia EV6 comes with a 22kW wall box charger as standard, though charging times for this have not been released.

The Kia EV6 is based on the company’s E-GMP platform — a dedicated EV skateboard architecture that also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover.

The EV6 crossover looks striking, thanks particularly to the rear-end styling with its ducktail-style spoiler and full-width LED tail-light. Its low-slung looks and prominent character lines give it an athletic persona and in GT-Line trim, it rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The interior is tech-heavy, characterised by a curved dual-screen layout, floating centre console and two-spoke steering wheel. It gets sustainable materials such as vegan leather inserts for the suede seats and steering wheel.

The EV6 is available in a fully loaded GT-Line trim with all the bells and whistles. Some of the highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, augmented reality HUD, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, 10-way powered and ventilated front seats, 60+ connected car features, surround view camera and powered tailgate. Safety features include eight airbags and a full suite of ADAS features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, rear-cross traffic assist, driver attention warning and more.