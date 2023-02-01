Mahindra’s XUV400 crosses 10,000 mark for bookings

February 01, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

Mahindra claims they have crossed over 10,000 bookings for its XUV400 electric SUV, ever since bookings opened from January 26. Mahindra states that the waiting period for the XUV400 currently stretches up to seven months. Based on the current supply scenario, Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within the first year of launch.

Mahindra will prioritise deliveries for the higher-spec XUV400 EL variant from March this year. Meanwhile, deliveries for the lower-spec XUV400 EC variant will only commence during the festive season. Prices for the XUV400 currently range between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and are only applicable for the first 5,000 bookings for each variant of the XUV400.

The XUV400 comes with two battery packs — 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh — and both power a front axle-mounted electric motor that produce 150hp and 310Nm of torque. The XUV400 with the 34.5kWh battery has a claimed range of 375km, while the one with the 39.4kWh battery has a range of 456km on a single charge as per the Indian driving cycle (MIDC). The XUV400 can be charged from 0-80% within 50 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger, and, as standard, Mahindra offers two charging options — a 3.3kW AC charger and a 7.2kW AC charger.

As mentioned, the XUV400 is available in two trims — EC and EL. The former is available with the smaller 34.5kWh battery pack with either a 3.3kW or 7.2kW AC charger. The EL trim, on the other hand, gets the larger 39.5kWh battery pack with only a 7.2kW AC charger.

The top-spec XUV400 gets features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Mahindra’s AdrenoX software, a single-pane sunroof and connected car technology with over-the-air (OTA) updates. It gets up to six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, an IP67 rating for the battery pack and ISOFIX anchorages as safety kit.

Currently, the only direct rival for the XUV400 is the Tata Nexon EV that is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹19.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

