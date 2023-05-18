ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra XUV700 waiting period extended

May 18, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Team Autocar

The XUV700, one of Mahindra’s most popular SUVs among Indian buyers for its tech-laden cabin and refined powertrains, has commanded long waiting periods ever since its launch in 2021.

The petrol versions of the entry-level MX and AX3 trims have a waiting period of up to six months, while their diesel counterpart commands a waiting period of up to seven months. The waiting periods for the mid-spec AX5 petrol and diesel trims run up to eight months.

However, it is the top-spec AX7 and AX7L trims that have the highest waiting periods; those looking to buy the former now have to wait up to 11 months or 23 months for the AX7L trim!

The XUV700 gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 200hp and 380Nm of torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine in two states of tune — 155hp and 360Nm of torque, and 185hp with 420Nm (450Nm with AT) of torque.

Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. However, only the diesel engine gets the option for all-wheel drive. 

Prices for the XUV700 range between ₹14.01 lakh and ₹26.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row version of the XUV700 rivals the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, while the two-row version rivals the Tata Harrier and MG Hector SUVs.

