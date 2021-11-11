Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating

11 November 2021 15:24 IST

Mahindra’s latest addition to the SUV line-up — the XUV700, has been awarded a full, 5-star safety rating by the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program). The SUV scored five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection in the latest round of crash tests conducted by the safety watchdog.

The Mahindra XUV700 was subjected to the front offset deformable barrier (ODB) test at 64kph and to a side impact test.

The XUV700 scored 16.03 points out of a possible 17 for adult occupant protection and 41.66 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. It was adjudged to offer good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head, neck, chest and knees. The SUV’s body shell and footwell area have been rated as ‘stable’ and ‘capable of withstanding further loadings’.

Advertising

Advertising

The model tested by Global NCAP was equipped with dual airbags, ABS, front seatbelt pretensioners and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Priced between ₹ 11.99 lakh and ₹ 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV700 is available in as many as 23 variants accounting for engine-gearbox combinations and seating configurations. Powering the XUV700 is a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit is a 200hp/380Nm, 2.0-litre, mStallion turbocharged engine that can be had with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

The diesel is a 2.2-litre, mHawk turbocharged unit that comes in two states of tune. The lower output unit (offered in the entry-level MX trims) produces 155hp and 360Nm and is available solely with a 6-speed manual. The higher-spec AX variants get a 185hp and 420Nm (450Nm with the automatic gearbox) version of the engine, as well as the option of an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.