Mahindra XUV700 bookings to open from October 7

Mahindra has revealed prices for the new XUV700 ahead of opening bookings for the SUV on October 7. Prices start at ₹ 11.99 lakh for the petrol MX variant and go up to ₹ 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the fully loaded AX7 with the optional Luxury pack. The prices are introductory and will be valid for the first 25,000 bookings.

Starting with the line-up, the prices for the petrol and diesel XUV700 MX remains unchanged at ₹ 11.99 lakh and ₹ 12.49 lakh. Both variants pack in kit such as dual airbags, ABS, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Android Auto compatibility, power-adjustable wing mirrors, LED tail-lamps, steering-mounted controls and 17-inch steel rims with wheel covers.

Moving to the AX Series, prices range from ₹ 13.99 lakh for the AX3 petrol up till ₹ 21.59 lakh for the AX7 diesel automatic fitted with the optional Luxury pack. The lower spec AX3 and AX5 are available in both 5- and 7-seat configurations depending on the engine gearbox combination while the fully loaded AX7 is only available in a 7-seat layout. The Luxury pack is available solely on the AX7 automatics (petrol and diesel). The AX7 diesel automatic can also be optioned with an all-wheel drive. However, Mahindra saysthe two option packs cannot be combined.

Compared to the MX series, the AX series gets more kit with standard kit, including dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and the instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in Amazon Alexa and connected car tech.

The top-spec AX7 trim meanwhile adds in tech such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, a Driver drowsiness alert, dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, powered driver seat, 7 airbags and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

The Luxury pack further adds to this list with a Sony 3D surround sound system, 360-degree camera, electrically deployable door handles, blind spot monitor, wireless phone charger and an electronic parking brake.

Buyers have two engines to choose from — a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol developing 200hp and 380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel developing 155hp and 360Nm in the MX and 185hp and 420Nm in the AX series. Both units are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the turbo-petrol and more powerful diesel also getting the option of a 6-speed automatic in the AX series.

