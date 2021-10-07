Mahindra XUV700 AWD, AX7 diesel-manual now available with Luxury pack

07 October 2021 09:53 IST

The Mahindra XUV700 is now available with the Luxury pack on the AX7 diesel manual and all-wheel drive models. The two new variants are priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh and ₹ 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

Mahindra claims to have introduced the two new XUV700 variants based on customer demands. The introduction of the new AX7 Luxury diesel MT brings down the price for the Luxury trim level. The diesel manual costs ₹ 1 lakh less than the petrol automatic (₹ 20.99 lakh) and ₹1.6 lakh less than the diesel-automatic (₹21.59 lakh). As with the rest of the AX7 line-up, both new variants feature a seven-seat layout.

The other new variant in question is the diesel-AT AX7 AWD Luxury. At ₹ 22.89 lakh, the new top variant is ₹ 1.3 lakh more than the two-wheel-drive diesel-auto AX7 Luxury.

In terms of equipment, the AX7 Luxury gets all the bells and whistles. In addition to tech such as dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) available on the regular AX7, the Luxury trims add a 360-degree camera, Sony 3D sound system, Blind Spot Monitor, electronic parking brake, a driver knee airbag, wireless phone charging pad and powered pop-out door handles.

With prices ranging from ₹ 11.99 lakh to ₹ 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and with a choice of five and seven-seater layouts, the XUV700 competes against the current crop of five-seater midsize SUVs as well as the larger seven-seater models. Its rivals include the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Hector Plus, Skoda Kushaq and the Tata Safari.